USING STRATEGY TOWAVE. TRADES 12.02-13.02.2015 (+132 PIPS USDJPY)

Examples of trades with strategy using indicator ToWave.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/312436

During two days may be possible 5 trades.

Case 1 - buy, M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend ; loss -27 pips;

Case 2 - sell, M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend ; profit +73 pips;

Case 3 - sell, M15 trend is crossed in direction of H1-trend ; profit +39 pips.

Case 4 - sell, M15 trend is crossed in direction of H1-trend ; don,t open - night.

Case 5 - buy, M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend ; profit +47 pips;

Charts: H1-chart, M15-chart (case 1,2,3), M15-chart (case 4,5).