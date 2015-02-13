

Forex double scalper is apparently the worlds first indicator that combines the quality of the moving average indicator and the quickness of the oscillator indicator. This strategy was built to work on the M1 and M5 time frames and is being sold for $92. Today I’ll be providing a review and letting you know whether or not this new scalping indicator is worth our time.

Forex Double Scalper Review

I’ve definitely seen the Forex double scalper developer quite active in the last 6 months. The way this developer promotes their systems really reminds me of Rita Lasker in the green Forex group. They seem to be providing new systems all coming out under this Japanese-style of Forex trading. I’m not sure exactly what that means but I assume they use concepts and trading strategies developed by Japanese Forex traders. This developer seems to be putting out new indicators every 2 to 4 months.

There really aren’t any long-term results for the strategy just like Rita Lasker this Forex double scalper only shows a couple of small screenshots with one or two days at a time of trading results. This doesn’t exactly suit my requirements as I like to see more information so that I feel secure in my investment. It is not really the $92 that I’ve ever worried about but the time I’m going to lose and the money I’m going to invest after that $92 that worries me. I’m not going to recommend the Forex double scalper because I believe this developer is putting out too many systems at a time. I believe they should focus on one system for a couple of years and perfect it for us. This way we would have a large track record of trades to follow and we would be more secure in this investment. If you have something you would like to contribute to this article please leave your comments below. I hope you have enjoyed this review today and I hope you spend more time on Forex robot nation learning what we have to offer here.

