



Volatility Factor EA

Price: $199

Currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD

Timeframe: M15

Volatility Factor EA Review - The Most Innovative And Powerful Automated Forex Trading System On The Market

Volatility Factor EA is a premium trading tool used by serious traders who like to maximize their profits while minimizing their risk. It’s the one of the most powerful and best forex EA’s on the market.

This Expert Advisor is developed for the GBP/USD pair, but it supports as well the EUR/USD.

There are hundreds of ways to trade Forex … Some of these strategies are extremely lucrative … But many are barely worth the paper they written on.

The best way to consistently profit from Forex trading is to pick the right strategy for the market conditions. Stagnant markets require a specific strategy. Volatile markets require a completely different approach.

Volatility Factor EA - Introduction To Volatility-Based Trading And Why It Is Perfect For Any Trader

The best Forex trading strategy is balanced drawing on specific tactics to exploit market volatility and market trend.

We call this Volatility-Based Trading. This strategy generally trades in the direction of the market.

This helps minimize risk and put’s you in the middle of the action. In isolated cases, the strategy calls for taking limited positions in anticipation of a correction.

As a whole, Volatility-Based Trading takes advantage of the prevailing market direction and maximizes profit opportunities while minimizing risk.

The strategy routinely delivers profits since most of the trades are in the direction of the major market impulse. Entry and exit points are calculated in mathematical relation to market volatility borders.

Volatility Factor EA - How Volatility Factor EA Turns Volatility-Based Trading Into A Consistently Profitable Strategy

Volatility Factor EA is specialized Expert Advisor designed to deliver 10-15+ pips per trade.

It is based on a very powerful volatility-based market algorithm that has been put through a battery of real-world tests. It has passed every test and has an impressive win rate. This is how it works.

Volatility Factor EA’s algorithm watches the market closely and initiates trades that capitalize on market volatility. The power comes from it lightning fast reaction and leveraging of the market’s direction.

When the Expert Advisor sees a movement in one direction, most of the time it signals trades in the direction of the medium-term market impulse. It uses powerful and sensitive money management rules to guard risk on the trade until it is exited. With leverage, returns on this strategy are magnified.

The EA also takes advantage of pricing oscillations around a prevailing price point, continuing to deposit gains in your trading account.

Volatility Factor EA - The Secret Behind Volatility Factor’s Profit-Driven Algorithm

Volatility Factor EA is an Expert Advisor based on years of careful market modeling.

The goal was to create an algorithm that reliably exploits common, predictable volatility characteristics in every currency market.

These volatility characteristics can be categorized into 3 key profit points:

Profit Point #1: Prevailing Level - Currency prices normally hover within a predictable trading range. This macro view of the market offers a reasonably stable set of variables that can be easily modeled. Successful trading based on market volatility requires thousands of sophisticated calculations to ensure that the channel is correctly mapped and the prevailing level accurately identified. The Volatility Factor EA is configured to automatically detect the trading channel and pinpoint the prevailing level.

Profit Point #2: Drawdown Discipline - The Volatility Factor EA establishes trading positions leveraging the market trend. At times, the market experiences a genuine channel breakout situation. During these sessions, it’s important to close-out positions to protect the trading account and stay within risk-profile parameters. The forex robot has market-leading money management algorithms that closely watch trades and systematically close each position with minimum drawdown.

Profit Point #3: Trading Frequency - Other range-trading tools don’t have the computational horsepower and sophistication to detect and manage trading opportunities. This results in slow trading, which keeps your capital sitting on the sidelines. Volatility Factor’s lightning - fast trading logic quickly models the market and delivers 3-4 excellent trades per session.

Volatility Factor EA - Combines these 3 profit points into one powerful strategy for trading the market.

You’ll immediately see the benefits of the Volatility Factor EA the moment you install it and set it loose in the currency market of choice.

You’ll come to rely on its powerful market analysis and money management tools for your everyday trading.

This forex robot was tested during the worst global financial crisis since the Great Depression. This period saw wild gyrations in the currency markets and unpredictable “black swan” events that tested the global financial system.

In testing, the Volatility Factor EA delivered over 80% win rate in a 13-year period, with a profit factor close to 1.60! It’s consistently turned a profit during that time and continues to generate incredible returns today.

Below, you can see rigorous data going back 13 years – as well as the latest, demo and live money account, updated in real time.





This Expert Advisor stands out from the competition because it uses market psychology to exploit existing marketing conditions.

The forex robot averages approximately 1,000 trades per year: it’s fairly active because it thrives on the volatility of the market place – and across all trades, it has averaged 10+ pips profit per transaction.

You’ll profit with Volatility Factor EA in up, down, and stagnating markets!

