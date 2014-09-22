SILVER WEEK 39 ON DAILY CHART

Summery:

Primary Trend: Bearish (last low white dot not yet confirmed)



Secondary Trend: Bearish (see last zigzag)



Pivot: 18,062

S1: 17,529

R1: 18346



Comment: All indicators on chart show a big bearish trend. Price are trying to find a support on S1 so we will understand more on what to do in closing bar if doesn't breakdown.



Volumes are inside the Oversold zone.



Suggestion: If you have entered short before it may be good start thinking to close position now on this peak. Otherwise is better to wait next bars and see a green candle, a breakup of R1 and exit from Oversold zone to enter long and catch a new Big Trend.



Warning: what will happen to prices no one can know, that belongs to the future.



Good Luck!







