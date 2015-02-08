Vogogo Partners With eMerchantPay To Enables Vogogo To Offer The Ability To Accept Credit And Debit Cards From Customers.

Payment processing and fraud mitigation specialist Vogogo Inc. finalized a strategic partnership with the acquiring division of UK based eMerchantPay Limited – E-comprocessing (“ECP”). According to the firm it will enables Vogogo to offer their European based cryptocurrency merchants the ability to accept credit and debit cards from customers.



Nonetheless, with the latest move, Vogogo is setting their sights on the European Bitcoin market and all the untapped merchants it has to offer. Talking to media professionals about the decision Vogogo CEO Geoff Gordon said that the company is quite happy to make the announcement of their European expansion.



According to Geoff Gordon the company is very pleased to make this announcement. He admits that the focus for this year is all about growth and expanding the service offering to target markets. Nonetheless, he believes that opening the European market is a significant step towards reaching our business goals.



As the company says that by setting up a strategic business partnership with eMerchantPay, cryptocurrency merchants based in Europe can accept credit and debit card transactions from any customer in the world, as long as they utilize Vogogo and eMerchantPay, it is trying to expand the reach of the digital currencies.



Moreover as the integration between eMerchantPay and Vogogo is well advanced, with Vogogo expecting a beta launch of their card processing later this month, the bright prospect of the digital currencies cannot be doubted. The two companies showed their happiness about the partnership as according to them it will further help them make the presence felt.