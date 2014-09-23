The Most Important Thing About Internet Finance And Investment Is Quality Users With Investment Judgment

from Renren.com and Morningside Ventures.

Xueqiu's products include website and application for smart devices. This social finance website aunched in November 2011 and providing data inquiries, information, and interactive communications services for users in the area of stocks, funds, and bonds.

Commenting on the investment, Chen Yizhou, chairman and chief executive officer of Renren group, said the reason for investing in Xueqiu is that the company has good development prospects and potential and Renren believes the community products will create huge value.Fang Sanwen, founder of Xueqiu said that. After the new round of financing, Xueqiu will promote that integration.