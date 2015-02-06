USING STRATEGY TOWAVE. TRADES 05-06.02.2015 (+98 PIPS USDJPY)

Examples of trades with strategy using indicator ToWave.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/312436

During two days may be possible 4 trades.

Case 1 - buy, M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend ; profit +0 pips;

Case 2 - sell, M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend ; profit +10 pips;

Case 3 - sell, M15 trend is crossed in direction of H1-trend ; loss -12 pips.

Case 4 - buy, M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend ; profit +100 pips;

Charts: H1-chart, M15-chart (case 1), M15-chart (case 2,3,4).