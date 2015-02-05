USING STRATEGY TOWAVE. TRADES 29.01-04.02.2015 (USDJPY)

Examples of trades with strategy using indicator ToWave. After that - weekly results 29.01-04.02.2015 (+101 pips). Summary from 15.01-04.02.2015 +433 pips. Strategy was described in my blog early.

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/312436

Very infortunate days. Yena could not find move direction.

There are 7 trades may be possible during 3 days.

Case 1 - buy, M15 trend is crossed in direction of H1-trend; loss -15 pips;

Case 2 - sell, M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend; profit +22 pips;

Case 3 - buy, M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend; profit +0 pips;

Case 4- sell, M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend; profit +10 pips;

Case 5 - buy, M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend; profit +0 pips;

Case 6- sell, M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend; loss -28 pips;

Case 7- buy, M15 trend is crossed with breakthrough H1-trend; profit +14 pips.

Weekly results: +101 pips, +85$, +6% to deposit

Charts: Н1, М15 (cases 1,2), М15 (cases 4,5), М15(cases 6,7), weekly report