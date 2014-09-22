VIDEO TUTORIAL - Introduction to Market Profile

Learn from the professionals how to apply Market Profile charting techniques to the intraday futures markets in this webinar.

Christopher Morris has been involved with Futex for a decade, having joined in July 2002 after graduating from the University of Manchester with a BA in Economics and Finance. Having cut his teeth trading European fixed income and global FX futures markets, Christopher now owns, manages and develops a portfolio consisting of two systematic trading strategies applied to twenty four different futures markets.Watch this video introduced by Christopher Morris.

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MT5 CodeBase :



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The articles :

Market profile in wikipedia



The Price Histogram (Market Profile) and its implementation in MQL5

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