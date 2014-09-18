New Books - Stevens Institute of Technology Launches Series of Quantitative Finance Books

Stevens Institute of Technology (Hoboken, New Jersey) announced the creation of an innovative series of books focused on the fast-growing field of quantitative finance.



Springer/Apress (global publishers of high-quality STM content for technology professionals and researchers) and Stevens jointly plan to sign five titles to the book series in 2014 - the first of which is Practical Methods of Financial Engineering and Risk Management, written by Rupak Chatterjee, Ph.D.

“This series provides state-of-the-art methods and analysis for undergraduate and graduate programs in quantitative finance and financial engineering. The series brings aspects of finance, statistics, data science and computational methods as they apply in the quantification of financial markets and instruments,” said Professor Khaldoun Khashanah, director of Financial Engineering Division at Stevens, and Science and Research Series Editor.



“Apress/Springer is delighted to announce its partnership with Stevens to develop a co-branded series of publications. This series is designed to leverage Apress/Springer’s state-of-the-art publishing services and unparalleled access to academic and professional communities throughout the world to disseminate the cutting-edge content and thought leadership being generated by Stevens’ exciting and uniquely innovative programs in quantitative finance and other disciplines aligned with Stevens’ educational mission in the financial arena,” said Dr. Heinz Weinheimer, executive vice president of Business and Economics, Computer Science, Mathematics, Human Sciences, and Springer Science+Business Media; and publisher of Apress.



All books in the new Series will be available in both hard copy and electronic versions, distributed through all major retail channels, including Amazon, iTunes, and Barnes & Noble

