All Blogs / Market News / Currency All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Currency New Lows 23 January 2015, 19:52 Imtiaz Ahmed 0 155 This January we saw a lot of ups and downs, euro down to 2004 level aud down to 2008 level some other like gbp and nzd might follow ...... To add comments, please log in or register CADCHF weekly — the widest gap on the panel is a tie on the oscillator Currency 36 0 Aurum Flow Matrix – A Simple Way to Read Gold Market Zones Metals 70 0 Install or Update Smart Easy Dashboard Market News 69 0 Bitcoin and Gold: Why These Two Assets Are Built for AI Automated Trading — And How to Exploit Both Currency 88 0 1 Asymmetric Alpha Generation and Algorithmic Liquidity Scaling: Why Bitcoin is the Ultimate Asset Class for Quantitative Currency 89 0 Why XAUUSD Technical Analysis Fails Market News 99 0 1 The Golden Dilemma: Why Gold Trading is Both the Holy Grail and the Ultimate Nightmare for Financial Markets Currency 125 0 Forex - Liquidation Zones Currency 114 0 Timing Is Context: Why the Same Trading Setup Can Behave Differently Throughout the Day Analytics & Forecasts 3 0 199 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 53 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 33 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB