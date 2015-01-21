2015-01-21 intradayforecast EURUSD

EURUSD







The indicator of OsMA,marking the tendencies of decline of activity of bovine side, gives founding to the preference of planning of positions oflateral correction for trade operations to date.



We expect the test of key levels (1th from 1,1555 to 1,1575 by the end ofday, 2th from 1,1607 to 1,1585), where and it is recommended to estimate development of activity of partiesin accordance with the charts of less temporal interval.

For short-term correction purchases aims will be 2th levels ofkey resistances, or to 1,1657/13 (Down trend). Alternative for sales from 1th key levels (or from Down trend) with theaims of hasp of key levels to 1,1490/70.