Closing Alpari in London

Only representative of Great Britain. Yesterday's Alpari was reported closing their representation at Albion. The reason is simple ... This event January 15, 2015 namely the failure of a hard peg the Swiss franc to the euro at a level of 1.2, as well as reducing the key rate to 0.75%. The unexpected decision? Against the backdrop of weakening the euro and the eurozone problem is quite reasonable.

Planck 1,2 (EURCHF), which held the SNB gave the country's economy to remain competitive. A number of key sectors (tourism, clock, famous cheeses and others.) Needed a franc, which is cheaper than the European currency. And the world needs a central bank that can be trusted and which guarantees stability. The chairman of the Swiss bank said that the retention of the exchange rate is the defining part of the monetary policy ... and on January 15, that the decision was a surprise ... a sort of "nezhdanchik" ... But in another way ... Life Saving - the handiwork of drowning. Switzerland does not allow himself to sink. Even about the referendum 30 November 2014 on the gold reserves of the country have already talked about this.

But now what about the surprises and closing Alpari ... January 8 Russian representative office sent a message to change the margin requirements on a pair EURCHF: «On January 12, 2015 changed the margin requirements for the currency pair EURCHF, in this regard, this tool is entered in the new marginal group" FX Special »New margin requirements will affect how the newly opened positions, and already open." So for our surprise there was no representative office in advance to insure. And the British, apparently not. I note also that moment. Trading in this day and analyzing the calendar of economic events from FXStreet, posted on the company's website at point-blank I have not seen the event "The decision by the Swiss National Bank interest rate", marked by three pluses somewhere in an hour before the event (this came after the event). Can of course simply not attentive pros ... Maybe not so much ... But it was when trading is not focused on this event. Benefit of the market, it moved to my side than unexpectedly pleased. In dispatch from Investing week of the event word.

It turns out that apparently not everyone was aware of ... and the London office of Alpari as I do not use the calendar ... Fortunately Russian office is stable and calendars right there. As the site says the Russian representative office "eventually became the financial problems many forex brokers. In particular, January 16, 2015 Statement of technical default is published by Alpari UK, a member of the international financial Alpari brand. As a result of the jump in volatility the company failed to comply with the capital adequacy requirements regulator UK (FCA). In the near future the company will be introduced external control and implement a program of financial recovery. "It means that this jump was really neoidannym not that simple for traders, but also for a number of quite serious financial companies.

"In particular, the company's international brand Alpari serving clients from Russia and CIS countries - Alpari Limited (Saint Vincent), Alpari Limited (Belize), Alpari International Limited (Mauritius) - shortly before the changed trading conditions on the currency pair EURCHF, increase margin requirements, and thus protect their customers from the adverse scenario. Thanks to the company's preventive measures are not faced with any financial problems and continue its operations and customer service in full. "

The rest of the hope that in the future in Russia with Alpari will be all the same extreme stability.