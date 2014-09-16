Windows 9 Start menu - Windows 7 fans should be happy

We have a glorious video of the new Windows 9 Start menu. The video, which comes from a genuine early build of the Windows 9 Technical Preview, shows in much greater detail how the new Start menu will intertwine aspects of the old Windows 7-era Start menu with Windows 8′s Metro Start screen. Putting aside for a moment that the Windows 9 Start menu was clearly cut from Metro cloth, I’m actually pleasantly surprised by the functionality and UI displayed in the video.

The new Windows 9 Start menu, while it looks completely different from the Windows Vista or Windows 7 Start menu, retains most of the same functionality — but now the direct Documents, Pictures, Control Panel, etc. links are on the left side, rather than the right. Instead, the right side of the Windows 9 Start menu either contains a flyout menu for expanded folders (0:14 in the video below), or a panel filled with Metro-style live tiles.