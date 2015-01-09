Singapore's Straits Times Stock Index 2015 Forecast

The FTSE Straits Times Index (STI) is a capitalisation-weighted stock market index that is regarded as the benchmark index for the Singapore stock market. It tracks the performance of the top 30 companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. It is jointly calculated by Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), Singapore Exchange (SGX) and FTSE Group (FTSE).

Month Date Forecast

Value 50%

Correct +/- 80%

Correct +/- 0 Nov 2014 3,313.9 +/-0 +/-0 1 Dec 2014 3,290 +/-61 +/-115 2 Jan 2015 3,195 +/-80 +/-152 3 Feb 2015 3,006 +/-94 +/-178 4 Mar 2015 3,045 +/-105 +/-200 5 Apr 2015 2,866 +/-115 +/-219 6 May 2015 2,848 +/-124 +/-235









The Straits Times Index is the most widely used Singapore stock market indicator, much like the DJIA is for the New York Stock Exchange.

