Trading Strategies

How Economist predict Price Using the Theory of Supply and Demand?

6 January 2015, 03:21
kolioo77
First trader should look for supply and Demand to predict the price

In Currency Supply is considered from Economic Indicators M0 & M1 Money supply rising or droping. 

    Currency Demand when Central banks comments to hike interest rates or rising inflation etc. 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

In Commodities ,

     Gold supply is considered production from various gold mines,silver mines etc

     Gold Demand when economy of large gold consumers rises like china economy. 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

     Crude oil supply is considered production from largetest oil producers.

     Crude oil demand ,when economy starts to rise of  major countries.

     