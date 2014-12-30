EURUSD Shy 20pips of 1.2100, Bear Still In The Game

The bear is still on control for this pair and today we saw it was shy about 20+pips to hitting the 1.2100 level. Some pullbacks in action now, but I expect the USD will hammer the EUR back to south. If anyone missing the action, maybe this will be the time to get into the boat and join the journey to the south with EURUSD. After 1.2100 level the pair may go towards the 1.2000 level but expect some reaction from the bull players.

I will be providing live signal by January 2015 for all my live trade with EURUSD using a 10-year proprietary algo data.