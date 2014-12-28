10 Sunday Reads

The Big Economic Unknowns of 2015, From Unemployment to Oil (Upshot)

Ride Winners and Cut Losers. Period. (Alpha Architect)

Wall Street Firms Endure Lost Decade After Goldman Peak in 2007 (Bloomberg)

Yellen Finishes 2014 with a Win (Reformed Broker)

How to debunk false beliefs without having it backfire (Vox)

What the stock market can teach you about your own personality: Money brings out the insecurity in everyone. But here’s the good news: you can defeat it (The Guardian)

Bloomberg Businessweek 2014 Jealousy List: The 44 Best Stories We Didn’t Write (Businessweek)

This is the stupidest anti-science bullshit of 2014 (MoJo)

Most coastal cities will face routine flooding in our lifetimes, NOAA says (WonkBlog)

What Did We Get Stuck In Our Rectums Last Year? (DeadSpin)

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