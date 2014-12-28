10 Sunday Reads
Trading Ideas

10 Sunday Reads

28 December 2014, 14:21
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
0
283
  • The Big Economic Unknowns of 2015, From Unemployment to Oil (Upshot)
  • Ride Winners and Cut Losers. Period. (Alpha Architect)
  • Wall Street Firms Endure Lost Decade After Goldman Peak in 2007 (Bloomberg)
  • Yellen Finishes 2014 with a Win (Reformed Broker)
  • How to debunk false beliefs without having it backfire (Vox)
  • What the stock market can teach you about your own personality: Money brings out the insecurity in everyone. But here’s the good news: you can defeat it (The Guardian)
  • Bloomberg Businessweek 2014 Jealousy List: The 44 Best Stories We Didn’t Write (Businessweek)
  • This is the stupidest anti-science bullshit of 2014 (MoJo)
  • Most coastal cities will face routine flooding in our lifetimes, NOAA says (WonkBlog)
  • What Did We Get Stuck In Our Rectums Last Year? (DeadSpin)

What are you reading?

#ebook, book, reading, Wall Street Firms, Bloomberg Businessweek