FXARENA Launch The Big Small $10,000 Contest

Prize Pool At least $10,000

Ticket Price $10+$1

Duration 2 Weeks

Min. Registrants 50

Late Registrations Within 3 days

Instruments Forex, Gold & Silver

Leverage 100:1

Use of EAs Yes

The Big Small is a very affordable special contest that guarantees a generous prize pool of at least $10,000. As more traders join the action, the prize pool will start growing in direct proportion to how many additional registrants there are. There is no limit on how big the prize pool can get, meaning that what might start out as great, could quickly become incredible. With a ticket price of just $10+$1, this is a contest you really can’t afford to miss. Like all our special events, it takes place on a regular basis and always attracts a lot of interest. Registration opens early, 6 weeks in advance, giving you plenty of time to make sure you have a place in the battle. If you do forget to register ahead of time, don’t worry, as late registrations are also available in the first 3 days of the action. Top ups and a Push up are also available at specific periods during the contest, and can provide a means of recovery or even a significant competitive edge, particularly when used in conjunction with each other.

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