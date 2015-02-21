FX ARENA The Only One Worlds First Contest Platform
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FX ARENA The Only One Worlds First Contest Platform

21 February 2015, 00:45
Dery Rusdian
Dery Rusdian
0
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An overview of FX Arena Special Contests can be seen below. Special Contests have unique features that distinguish them from the many other contests regularly available in the FX Arena.

For more detailed information about any Special Contest, click on the respective link for the contest you are interested in to find out more.

Big Big

With an unlimited prize pool, the Big Big represents the biggest prize winning opportunity in the FX Arena.
  • $50,000 minimum prize pool
  • Unlimited prize pool gets bigger with more participants
  • 2 weeks contest
  • Takes place every month
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Big Small

Over a period of 1 week, participants of The Big Small battle it out for the real cash prizes on offer.
  • $10,000 minimum prize pool
  • No upper limits on how big the prize pool can get
  • 4 Day Contest
  • Takes place every month
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Big Free

A totally free contest that means participants have nothing to lose and everything to gain. This special event is perfect for beginners.
  • $1,000 guaranteed prize pool
  • Participation is entirely FREE
  • 4 Day Contest
  • New contest every week
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Big Mini

A 1 week battle with Big cash prizes to be won for only a mini participation fee.
  • $5,000 guaranteed prize pool
  • $5 + $1 participation fee
  • 1 week contest
  • Takes place every week

 READ MORE

 

Apart from these Special Contests, there are many other contest types available in the FX Arena for traders to take part in. Whilst we have already endeavored to provide contests to suit all trading styles, we will continue to add new and exciting contests to our existing lineup.

Each contest type has its own individual competition style and payout structure. To find out more about FX Arena contest types click on the “Read More” button below. Otherwise, go directly to the FX Arena if you’re ready to join the action now.

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