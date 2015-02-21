FX ARENA The Only One Worlds First Contest Platform

An overview of FX Arena Special Contests can be seen below. Special Contests have unique features that distinguish them from the many other contests regularly available in the FX Arena.
For more detailed information about any Special Contest, click on the respective link for the contest you are interested in to find out more.
Big Big
- $50,000 minimum prize pool
- Unlimited prize pool gets bigger with more participants
- 2 weeks contest
- Takes place every month
Big Small
- $10,000 minimum prize pool
- No upper limits on how big the prize pool can get
- 4 Day Contest
- Takes place every month
Big Free
- $1,000 guaranteed prize pool
- Participation is entirely FREE
- 4 Day Contest
- New contest every week
Big Mini
- $5,000 guaranteed prize pool
- $5 + $1 participation fee
- 1 week contest
- Takes place every week
Apart from these Special Contests, there are many other contest types available in the FX Arena for traders to take part in. Whilst we have already endeavored to provide contests to suit all trading styles, we will continue to add new and exciting contests to our existing lineup.
Each contest type has its own individual competition style and payout structure. To find out more about FX Arena contest types click on the “Read More” button below. Otherwise, go directly to the FX Arena if you’re ready to join the action now.
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