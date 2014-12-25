One Challenge. Three Winners. $10 MILLION Quantic Traders Challenge

Quantic is an internationally recognized investment firm currently seeking 3 traders to manage a $10 Million equivalent portfolio. Through the Quantic Traders Challenege, powered by TopTradr the 3 best traders over a six month period will be selected to manage $10 Million. If you believe you are a great trader and have the winning formula, this is your chance to prove it. Enter the challenge today and claim your spot in the largest trading challenge ever!

Join your peers and prove you have what it takes to be a professional trader. Quantic Asset Management, an internationally recognized investment firm, is seeking 3 traders to join their team. The Quantic Traders Challenge is a 6 month live trading contest beginning

January 1, 2015

. Registration is now open and will be available for a limited time after the start of the contest.

Powered by TopTradr, the TT scoring method is a highly sophisticated algorithm developed by top investment bank quants. The TT proprietary score is designed to separate the "good" traders from the "lucky" traders.

More Will your name be at the top of the Leaderboard after 6 months? Register today and don't let this opportunity pass you by.

REGISTER HERE Don't Have Account ? Sign Up HERE