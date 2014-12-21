Review Hybrid Grid Strategy Wk 51&52

Last week no orders were placed because of lower liquidity in the coming period. Because of this in the coming 2 weeks no positions will be opened because prices act different during periods of lower liquidity and it is not worth the risk. Keeping your balance stable may be the best strategy during these periods. What you don't lose does not need to be earned back again! Meaning that every winning trade that will be opened at a later date is then profit rather than loss compensation.

Even though no trades will be placed in the coming period I will provide my view in this article on the EUR/USD and analyse it in more detail. It is the pair with the highest liquidity and for that reason the best pair to trade during periods where we are in currently.

- All trades are based on specific rules according to the FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy.

As can be seen in the Currency Score chart in my previous article of this weekend Forex Weekly Currency Score Wk 52, the EUR is having a score of 3 and the USD a score of 8. With a Currency score difference of 5 and the USD having a classification of stronger currency while the EUR is a weaker currency it is an interesting pair in the coming week for going short.

The position in the Ranking and Rating list in the last weeks also shows that the pair is attractive for taking short positions. In the current list of this weekend Forex Ranking & Rating Wk 52 the pair has a rank of 5. This list is used as additional information besides the Currency score and the Technical analysis charts.

Besides the general information mentioned the outlook in the TA charts also makes it an attractive opportunity.





On the monthly(context) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.

The Ichimoku is not meeting all the perfect conditions with the MA's being at the bottom of the cloud instead of below. The MA's crossed but this did not happen below the cloud. However, price is well below the MA's and the cloud because of the fast decline in the last months.

The MACD is in negative area and gaining strength.

The Parabolic SAR is short and showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.

Since the monthly chart is used to get the context how that pair is developing for the long term the indicators are looking fine because they are showing a clear downtrend.

On the weekly(decision) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.

The Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in negative area regaining strength.

The Parabolic SAR is short and showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.

On the daily(timing) chart the indicators are looking strong for going short.

The Ichimoku is meeting all the conditions.

The MACD is in negative area consolidating and looks like picking up strength any time soon.

The Parabolic SAR is short showing the preferred pattern of lower stop loss on opening of new long and short positions.



EUR/USD Weekly chart



