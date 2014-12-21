Forex Ranking & Rating Wk52 / 21-12-2014. Analysis on 4 time frames with the Ichimoku & MACD indicator

AUD/USD with the NZD/JPY

USD/JPY with the EUR/GBP

GBP/JPY with the EUR/USD

Besides the Ranking and Rating list provided here I will also prepare this weekend the Weekly Currency Score list which will support my analysis for trading in the coming week which is then followed by my Review on the Hybrid Grid strategy.When looking at the Top 10 in the Weekly Ranking and Rating list we can see that for the coming week the following stronger currencies are well represented:USD(4x), GBP(3x) and the NZD(2x). The AUD(4x) is clearly the weaker currency followed by the JPY(3x) and the EUR(2x).A nice combination for coming week may be e.g:

These are just a few examples and there are many other combinations possible. The mentioned pair combinations can be traded at the same time according to the rules of the FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy because these are all different currencies. By not trading the same currency in the same direction more than once you may have better chances with lower risk.







Forex weekly ranking and rating for Wk 52 / 21-12-2014



Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.

There will be 2 updates during the week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed and updated.

This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.







