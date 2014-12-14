Forex Ranking & Rating Wk51 / 14-12-2014. Analysis on 4 time frames with the Ichimoku & MACD indicator

AUD/CHF with the USD/CAD

CAD/CHF with the AUD/USD

AUD/NZD with the USD/CAD

GBP/AUD with the CAD/CHF

GBP/AUD with the USD/CAD

NZD/CAD with the AUD/CHF

NZD/CAD with the AUD/USD

NZD/CAD with the GBP/AUD

GBP/CAD with the AUD/CHF

GBP/CAD with the AUD/USD

GBP/CAD with the AUD/NZD

Forex weekly ranking and rating for Wk 51 / 14-12-2014



Besides the Ranking and Rating list provided here I will also prepare this weekend the Weekly Currency Score list which will support my analysis for trading in the coming week which is then followed by my Review on the Hybrid Grid strategy.When looking at the Top 10 in the Weekly Ranking and Rating list we can see that for the coming week the following stronger currencies are well represented:CHF(3x), USD(2x), NZD(2x) and the GBP(2x). The AUD(5x) is clearly the weaker currency followed by the CAD(4x).A nice combination for coming week may be e.g:The mentioned pair combinations can be traded at the same time according to the rules of the FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy because these are all different currencies. By not trading the same currency in the same direction more than once you may have better chances with lower risk.Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Good luck to all. No advice, just info. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.

There will be 2 updates during the week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed and updated.

This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.







