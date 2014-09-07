verygoodarticle for LOVE

love letter



August 09, 2011





To My Beloved Chinni,



You are always on my mind, I can't stop thinking about you. The first thoughts when I wake, and the last thoughts before I go to sleep are of you. I am such a lucky guy to have found such a wonderful woman. I miss you so much, it has been too long since the last time I saw you.



Your smile is so beautiful and magical. Every time that I think of your smile it lights me up inside. Even when I am having a really bad day, seeing you smile makes me want to smile too and it makes me forget about the previous events of the day.



Chinni, you must be the most caring person on earth. You seem to have an unlimited amount of patience and kindness. Every time I make a mistake you are right there to support me. The time that you drove 300 miles just to take care of my sick mother when I was away is just one example of your big heart.



I have had such a great time with you no matter what we are doing. As long as you are around, even doing the most mundane activity is fun. I hope that we'll see each other everyday when I come back, I want to spend as much time with you as possible. I miss you so much.

Love always,





BUJJIMA