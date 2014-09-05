Eur/Jpy trading strategy

Check out the Eur/JPY on Tokyo open, going back years- just straddle the 3.00(GMT+3) candle (7am Tokyo and bd time : 6 am) use the opposite of the trigger candle as your stop & target 100 pips. Some days it gives 400 pips, but, hey when it breaks out at Tokyo open, it really flies, mostly 100pips + for the day- even if you close it at 18.00( GMT+3)- you'll capture most of the move.check it out, this is so simple. I advice you that money management is very important.

Don't Use Gbp/Jpy

Your dear friend

Azaharul islam Shohan










