EUR/NZD – 4/September/2014 +13 pips

1. Background neutral and strong on the current and above timeframes respectively. It should be at least bullish in one of them, and can’t be bearish in none.

2. Near an up trendline, and with strength signals before (not necessary), wait for a low volume down bar. Go long when its high is broken.

3. Every time there is a wide spread up bar with the close on its highs, place the trailing stop below it. This made me move the stop loss 2 times, and the last stop loss I placed made me exit. +13 pips in the bank.

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