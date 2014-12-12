Trading Strategies

Which Harmonic Pattern Frequently Appears in the charts & How to trade that?

The Fequently Harmonic pattern appears in the market is Butterfly and crab ,its looks like head and shoulder or double top bottom .beacuse sellers  always  try to reverse market downside when go up ,but butterfly and crab move market more upside, looking impact of economic news ,its gives lowest price to enter and make more pips.

statargy: Sell @ C tp D  , sl @ A

            Buy again @ D make ur daily target pips  

Caution : Price should drop as instant as it touch the neckline ,if not droping confirms sellers are less and close ur trade whatever u got profit.

 

