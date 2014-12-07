Really can psychological levels can make you 100 pips ?





Yes,Human beings are educated and they know very well the number 5 comes after number 4 .In psycological trading the trader know buying at price 4 ,the price can reach at 5.The trader must carry out fundamental analysis it really gona to reach price 5 or not ? .But evenually it going to cross 4 to 5 ,not today but on any other day.lets take currency pair EURUSD crossing 1.2300 can price will reach to 1.2200 .if it reach it really makes you 100 pips if you have shorted @1.2300 .now you really understand that you will get experience to make 100 pips in a week.