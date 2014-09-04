There are 17 stocks that have made the “ninth month” one to remember – in a good way

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Seeing that there are actually ways to make money in September is an important realization for investors who adhere to the adage, “Sell in May and go away.” September lands during the time of the year some investors start getting fearful of big corrections — or worse. Some investors see a negative association with the fall as being too risky to be worth the trouble. But these 17 stocks show investors that choose wisely can skate past - and even profit - during this month.
So while September has a bad rep with some investors, it would appear that in these cases the fears might be overblown.
Below are the 17 stocks in the S&P 500 that have beaten the market each and every of the past five Septembers:
|Company
|Symbol
|Sept. 2011 change
|Sept. 2013 gain
|Avg. 5-year Sept. gain
|Sandisk
|SNDK
|10.1%
|7.8%
|12.2%
|Cerner
|CERN
|3.9%
|14.1%
|11.5%
|Amazon.com
|AMZN
|0.5%
|11.3%
|10.9%
|Delta Air Lines
|DAL
|-0.4%
|19.6%
|10.2%
|Motorola Solutions
|MSI
|-0.5%
|6%
|9.7%
|Chipotle Mexican
|CMG
|-3.3%
|5.1%
|9.1%
|General Electric
|GE
|-6.7%
|3.2%
|8.3%
|Cognizant Tech.
|CTSH
|-1.2%
|12.0%
|7.6%
|GOOGL
|-4.8%
|3.4%
|7.4%%
|Celgene
|CELG
|4.1%
|10.1%
|7.3%
|Alliance Data
|ADS
|-0.8%
|8.1%
|7.1%
|Zimmer
|ZMH
|-6%
|3.9%
|6.8%
|V.F.
|VFC
|3.8%
|6.3%
|6.8%
|Garmin
|GRMN
|-5.2%
|10.8%
|6.8%
|Waters
|WAT
|-5.5%
|7.4%
|6.6%
|Marriott Int’l
|MAR
|-7.0%
|5.2%
|6.1%
|Pentair
|PNR
|-6.7%
|8%
|3.5%
|S&P 500
|SPX
|-7.2%
|3%
|3.5%