OVERVIEW OF THE CURRENT SITUATION. EURUSD. 30.06. (Update 14:54 (GMT +4))

On periods W1, D1 situation since last week has not changed. Open strong channel with the direction of down. So far we not see to breakout the level 23.6%

Properties of the last open channel:EURUSD,Weekly: Volatility of channel = 0.602, Spike of channel = 1.000, Spike of breakthrough = 0.556, Force of breakthrough = 2.81, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 0.50, RSI Exp , RSI Simple.

The overview was prepared using Pivot Channels. For those who do not have this indicator, you can use the free version Pivot Channels Demo. Demo-version is a full version of the indicator except to the extent that this version works on time-frames H4. and older.

For more information about Pivot Channels you can read here.

Properties of channels will share the bad, good, very good, and each have her color.





W1.

D1.





H4.

Properties of the last open channel: EURUSD,H4: Volatility of channel = 0.684, Spike of channel = 1.000, Spike of breakthrough = 0.600, Force of breakthrough = 1.97, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 0.43, RSI Exp , RSI Simple.

H1.





Simple-channel is not open yet. While talking about the turn down early. Look at the picture on the lower TM.

M15.





Properties of the last open channel:EURUSD,M15: Volatility of channel = 0.576, Spike of channel = 1.222, Spike of breakthrough = 1.727, Force of breakthrough = 0.44, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 1.43, RSI Exp

If the latter is a simple-channel is broken, then it closes the previous open channel and then the grounds for up trends will be less. It is possible that in the near future will form the new pivot-channels.

We will monitor the situation...

Update 14:54 (МСК).

M15.

There is a new channel that is not open.

M5.

Properties of the last open channel:EURUSD,M5: Volatility of channel = 0.613, Spike of channel = 0.600, Spike of breakthrough = 0.600, Force of breakthrough = 2.84, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 0.29, RSI Exp.

Update 18:23 (GMT 4+).

M5. That strong channel, that was breached by more than 4 hours ago, and was closed by a simple channel. But its target was performed. We have previously said that it matches to the border of a large channel. M5.



So total: still looking up.

M15.

Sorry for my English!)



