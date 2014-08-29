Shares In Chinese Billionaire's Pharmaceuticals Maker Soar 15% On Acquisition

Shares in Luye Pharmaceutical, a cancer drug maker led by Chinese billionaire Liu Dianbo, climbed by 15% at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to a record high today after the company announced plans to buy a majority stake in Beijing Jialin Pharmaceutical.





Luye would pay 3.68 billion yuan, or almost $600 million, for 58% of the cardiovascular drug maker. The move will expand Luye’s existing cardiovascular drug line and boost its research and development capabilities, Luye said.Luye said earlier this month its net profit in the first six months of the year increased by 151.1 million yuan, or $24.6 million, to 281.2 million yuan. Sales rose by 29% to 350.4 million yuan. Luye this month also announced plans to develop an oncology drug with Hanmi of South Korea.Luye listed at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9 at an IPO price of HK$5.92. The stock closed at HK$8.37 today.Luye sells drugs for three areas of treatment – oncology, cardiovascular systems, and metabolism. Liu, Luye’s chairman and CEO, was a teacher at Yantai Teacher’s College in 1985-89, and is a graduate of Yishui Special Medical College.Luye went public in Singapore in 2004 as AsiaPharm Group, but delisted in 2012 due to low trading liquidity and other factors. The company’s history traces back to Shandong Province in 1994.A family trust controlled by Liu indirectly owns about one billion shares in the company. Those holdings, combined with disposals during the IPO, were worth about $1.1 billion at today’s closing price.Luye’s other investors include investment funds controlled by CITIC Group, CDH and New Horizon.