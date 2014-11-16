Toshiba’s high-tech grow rooms are churning out lettuce that never needs washing

TOKYO—Toshiba, the Japanese technology conglomerate with a lineage dating back to the 19th century, is looking for growth in a whole new way. In a sterilized clean room about 35 miles outside of Tokyo, where Toshiba used to make floppy disks in the 1980s and 90s, the company is now starting to grow thousands of lettuce plants as it expands into indoor agriculture.

Toshiba hosted Quartz and other news outlets at the site in Yokosuka yesterday, including a presentation, a tour of the clean room, and a tasting session. The big idea, Toshiba executives explained, is to grow its healthcare business, which ranges from medical equipment to—now—systems for factory farming, including its new line of lettuces and salads.

One of the first things you notice is the Toshiba logo everywhere. That’s because indoor farming isn’t just a fluke industry that someone here decided to enter. Toshiba already makes several of the components for its clean room farm, including lighting, water disinfection, power generation equipment, and tablets, which workers use to control the entire operation. It also, of course, operates clean rooms—this specific one had been dormant for many years. And it even makes the acid- and alkaline-water generation systems that everyone must use to wash their hands before entering the farm in special suits.