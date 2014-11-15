The inaugural Luxembourg tax-avoidance power rankings

Like snowflakes, no two tax-avoiding corporate structures are the same.

When someone leaked secret Luxembourg tax deals for some 340 multinational companies, Quartz reporters were keen to get a peek behind the curtain and see how multinationals avoid global taxes and confound governments around the world. The accountants and lawyers behind these schemes went to great lengths to build incredibly intricate corporate structures, taking advantage of Luxembourg’s laws to “optimize” their tax bills.

Some of the truly byzantine organizational charts drawn up in the leaked letters deserve special recognition for their peculiar sort of beauty. Quartz asked writers Tim Fernholz and Jason Karaian to comb through the documents and rank their top 10, like you would the most popular songs, movies, or sports teams of the moment.

So without further ado, Quartz presents its first-ever Luxembourg tax-avoidance org chart power ranking, brought to you by the Luxembourg tax authority—We know you have a choice in domiciles for your special purpose vehicles, and we hope that you will choose the Grand Duchy.

10. 3i, 2010

Jason: Good spread, nice mix of shapes and arrows. A solid effort, but nothing that really sings—there are others that try harder. Tim: I think my favorite part are the suggestions that the Hong Kong and Singapore holding companies may or may not have additional, hidden subsidiaries. There’s an element of intrigue to this.

9. EQT, 2009