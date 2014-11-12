Forex ranking and rating Wed. Wk 46 / 12-11-2014

EUR/GBP: Possible new short position at higher level.

The EUR/GBP is having a strong pull back and may even have bottomed in the short term. New short position is in place to be opened in case price goes higher. Profit target for this new position will be 1/4 Weekly ATR. The pair is now in the 4H. chart above the Ichimoku cloud and the MACD is in positive territory. The Daily chart is however still showing the bearish trend and for now this remains the longer term view.



The AUD/USD met resistance around 0.8745 and seems to be going down again. Most probably no new positions will be opened for this pair. The profit targets for both pairs are for the first trade above the temporary lows of the last weeks and initially set to 1/2 Weekly ATR.

Forex ranking and rating Wk 46 Wed. / 12-11-2014

Analysis based on TA charts for all the major currency pairs. Every week the Forex ranking rating list will be prepared in the weekend. All the relevant Time Frames will be analyzed and the ATR and Pip value will be set.

There will be 2 updates during the week on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Daily and 4 Hour chart will then be analyzed and updated.

This makes that there will be no more than 48 trading hours between each update. This is a reasonable period when considering that the smallest time frame used is the 4 hours, meaning 12 price bars/candlesticks.

The Forex ranking and rating list is meaningful data for my FxTaTrader Hybrid Grid strategy. Besides this list I also use the Currency Score which is available once a week on this blog also together with my weekly analysis on my Hybrid Grid Strategy.



