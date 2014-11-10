Chinese Bitcoin exchange BTCChina has reached a deal with Shenzhoufu.com, Aicaike.com and Dandanchina.com

Chinese Bitcoin exchange website BTCChina has reached a strategic deal with e-commerce providers, including online game service provider Shenzhoufu.com; Internet P2F financial management website Aicaike.com; and maternal and child product retail website Dandanchina.com.



According to the agreements, BTCChina will provide Bitcoin payment services to those e-commerce enterprises, which expand payment channels for Internet users, help e-commerce enterprises attract more users, and improve their competitiveness.



Bobby Lee, chief executive officer of BTCChina, said that they are honored to cooperate with those well-known e-commerce providers to jointly expand the payment sector. Payment channels are crucial for e-commerce companies and as a supplement of traditional currencies, Bitcoin has attracted wide attention on the Internet. The introduction of Bitcoin is expected to attract new user groups for those e-commerce websites.





