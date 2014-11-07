[Henry's Signal] GBPUSD 60min Long Trend Signal
Forecasts

[Henry's Signal] GBPUSD 60min Long Trend Signal

7 November 2014, 08:00
Yi Zhong
Yi Zhong
0
405
Tonight is the night. But GBPUSD 60min generated a somehow good Long signal. I suggest open Long position, and if price goes down because of the nonfarm event, wait for another chance to open more Long.