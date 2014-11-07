All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Forecasts [Henry's Signal] GBPUSD 60min Long Trend Signal 7 November 2014, 08:00 Yi Zhong 0 405 Tonight is the night. But GBPUSD 60min generated a somehow good Long signal. I suggest open Long position, and if price goes down because of the nonfarm event, wait for another chance to open more Long. To add comments, please log in or register Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 13 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 19 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 18 0 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 28 0 1 [iVISTscalp5]: The Evolution of VISTmany Analytics & Forecasts 24 0 2 Turbo gain EA Built with Certified Algorithmic Power that adapts Trading Systems 33 0 AI Drives #NQ100 Higher Again: NVIDIA and Micron Lead the Sector Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 Lessons Learned from Long-Term USDJPY Research: What 20 Years of Tick Data Taught Us Trading Systems 38 0 Designing Low Drawdown Trading Systems: Drawdown as an Input, Not an Outcome Trading Systems 33 0 195 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 51 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 28 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB