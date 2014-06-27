Overview of the current situation. EURUSD.
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Overview of the current situation. EURUSD.

27 June 2014, 16:23
Dmitry Zmitrovich
Dmitry Zmitrovich
0
216

On periods W1, D1 situation since last week has not changed. Open strong channel  with the direction of down. So far we not see to breakout the level 23.6%

Properties of the last open channel:EURUSD,Weekly: Volatility of channel = 0.602, Spike of channel = 1.000, Spike of breakthrough = 0.556, Force of breakthrough = 2.81, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 0.50,  RSI Exp , RSI Simple. 

Properties is very good.  

The overview was prepared using Pivot Channels.   

Properties of channels will share the badgoodvery good, and each have her color. 

 W1.


Properties of the last open channel:EURUSD,Weekly: Volatility of channel = 0.602, Spike of channel = 1.000, Spike of breakthrough = 0.556, Force of breakthrough = 2.81, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 0.50,  RSI Exp , RSI Simple.  

 D1.


H4.


 

Last channel is not open.

Properties of the last channel: EURUSD,H4:  Volatility of channel = 0.656, Spike of channel = 0.733RSI Exp. This channel is a child channel of the big channel.

If in the near future will be a breakthrough of  this channel and properties of the breakthrough will be good, we will go to  38.2%.

H1. 


  

M30.


 

 Properties of the last open channel: EURUSD,M30: Volatility of channel = 0.504Spike of channel = 0.750, Spike of breakthrough = 0.000Force of breakthrough = 1.09, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 1.00,  RSI Exp , RSI Simple.


Update.

M15. 


Properties of the last open channel:EURUSD,M15:Volatility of channel = 0.576, Spike of channel = 1.222, Spike of breakthrough = 1.727, Force of breakthrough = 0.44, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 1.43,  RSI Exp  


 