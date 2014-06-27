Overview of the current situation. EURUSD.

On periods W1, D1 situation since last week has not changed. Open strong channel with the direction of down. So far we not see to breakout the level 23.6%

Properties of the last open channel:EURUSD,Weekly: Volatility of channel = 0.602, Spike of channel = 1.000, Spike of breakthrough = 0.556, Force of breakthrough = 2.81, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 0.50, RSI Exp , RSI Simple.

Properties is very good.

The overview was prepared using Pivot Channels.

Properties of channels will share the bad, good, very good, and each have her color.

W1.





Properties of the last open channel:EURUSD,Weekly: Volatility of channel = 0.602, Spike of channel = 1.000, Spike of breakthrough = 0.556, Force of breakthrough = 2.81, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 0.50, RSI Exp , RSI Simple.

D1.





H4.





Last channel is not open.

Properties of the last channel: EURUSD,H4: Volatility of channel = 0.656, Spike of channel = 0.733, RSI Exp. This channel is a child channel of the big channel.

If in the near future will be a breakthrough of this channel and properties of the breakthrough will be good, we will go to 38.2%.

H1.





M30.





Properties of the last open channel: EURUSD,M30: Volatility of channel = 0.504, Spike of channel = 0.750, Spike of breakthrough = 0.000, Force of breakthrough = 1.09, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 1.00, RSI Exp , RSI Simple.





Update.

M15.





Properties of the last open channel:EURUSD,M15:Volatility of channel = 0.576, Spike of channel = 1.222, Spike of breakthrough = 1.727, Force of breakthrough = 0.44, Relative wave length of breakthrough = 1.43, RSI Exp



