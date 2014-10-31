These are the companies hiring ex-senior Barclays investment bankers

If you’re one of the supposed near 30% of Barclays’ investment bankers hitting the job market now, it’s a tough time. Some banks are refusing to pay recruiters’ fees on Barclays bankers put forward – so plentiful is their supply – and the bank’s focus on cutting at the top comes at a time when investment banking recruiters are complaining about a ‘lack of liquidity’ at the senior end. In other words, no one is moving and there are few new opportunities.

The chances are that if you’re in an advisory position and want to stay at Barclays, you could be OK. Tom King, chief executive of Barclays’ investment bank, revealed only yesterday that the bank has hired 19 senior corporate finance professionals since May.

Sales and trading professionals are not as lucky. And yet, in recent weeks increasing numbers of Barclays bankers have found new employment, across a range of different City institutions and beyond. These are the significant moves:

Natalia Cermeno:

Then: Head of IBD FIG structuring for Europe

Now: Head of rates structuring at Royal Bank of Scotland

Omer Akyol:

Then: Managing director in emerging markets sales

Now: Global macro sales at BlueBay Asset Management

Christian Ahrling:

Then: Managing director, rates sales

Now: Managing director, rates sales, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Maurice Nadjar Primack:

Then: Managing director, head of CEEMEA equity trading

Now: Partner, Rivage Investment SAS

Daniel Cleland-James:

Then: Director, head of EFG sales trading

Now: Executive director, Goldman Sachs

John Goodey:

Then: Managing director, healthcare M&A

Now: SVP, Health Care REIT

Karl Cotier:

Then: director, futures DMA sales

Now: Sales at ICAP

Peter Gresford:

Then: Chief operating officer, treasury within the investment bank

Now: COO for Shoreditch-based film company, Oliver’s Island

Richard Beswick:

Then: Director, risk solutions group

Now: Director, HSBC

Lorenzo Agostinelli:

Then: Director, risk solutions group

Now: Executive director, Goldman Sachs

Friedemann Gerhardt:

Then: Director, solutions sales

Now: Mizuho International

William Gibbons:

Then: Director, insurance solutions

Now: Director, PwC