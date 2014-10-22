The ECB entering the corporate bond market

Market movers today

Main release will be US CPI for September.Inflation has been subdued in the past months with monthly changes in core CPI being low. However, the flat reading m/m last month was partly due to some one-off factors and core CPI is expected to have risen,...

Selected market news

US stocks followed the strong European session with the S&P500 extending its four-day rally to more than 4.2% - the largest four-day gain in the index in 21 months. The strong performance in risk assets was sparked by strong earnings figures and by,...

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