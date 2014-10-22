The ECB entering the corporate bond market

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Market movers today
Main release will be US CPI for September.Inflation has been subdued in the past months with monthly changes in core CPI being low. However, the flat reading m/m last month was partly due to some one-off factors and core CPI is expected to have risen,...
Selected market news
US stocks followed the strong European session with the S&P500 extending its four-day rally to more than 4.2% - the largest four-day gain in the index in 21 months. The strong performance in risk assets was sparked by strong earnings figures and by,...
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