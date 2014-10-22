ENTREPRENEUR ANSHE CHUNG MAKES A FORTUNE SELLING VIRTUAL LAND, BANKING AND FASHION

Can you put a price tag on digital paradise? Of course.You can even get paid in real money.

How much would you pay for a piece of imaginary real estate? Anshe Chung has made millions renting it. Maybe your investment portfolio needs to include more fake property. A decade ago Ailin Graef was just another player in online games with a virtual avatar named Anshe Chung.

Now the young entrepreneur’s China-based company manages online video game property worth millions in US dollars. How?

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