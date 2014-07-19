Advice from the Wolf of Wall Street

Both the book and the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” are very controversial, containing lots of crazy, entertaining, and decadent stories. Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the film, becomes fantastically rich peddling penny stocks to unwitting buyers in the heady 1990s, fuelled by a cocktail of Quaaludes, cocaine and all sorts of debauchery. However, the authorities later bring him down over money laundering and fraud and he admits to charges of money laundering and securities fraud in 1999. But beneath all the debauchery there is a number of key lessons for you to learn from the success of Jordan Belfort. Some of his quotes might seem very inspirational for you:

“If you want to be rich, never give up. People tend to give up. If you have persistence, you will come out ahead of most people. More importantly, you will learn. When you do something, you might fail. But that’s not because you’re a failure. It’s because you have not learnt enough. Do it differently each time. One day, you will do it right. Failure is your friend.”

“Successful people are 100% convinced that they are masters of their own destiny , they’re not creatures of circumstance, they create circumstance, if the circumstances around them suck they change them.”







“I believe in total immersion, if you want to be rich, you have to program your mind to be rich. You have to unlearn all the thoughts that were making you poor and replace them with new thoughts – rich thoughts.”







“The only thing standing between you and your goal is the bullshit story you keep telling yourself as to why you can't achieve it.”







“If you give people a good enough ‘why’, they will always figure out the ‘how’.”







“Winners use words that say ‘must’ and ‘will’.”





“When you live your life by poor standards, you inflict damage on everyone who crosses your path, especially those you love.”







“The easiest way to make money is -create something of such value that everybody wants and go out and give and create value, the money comes automatically.”





“Act as if you're a wealthy man, rich already, and then you'll surely become rich. Act as if you have unmatched confidence and then people will surely have confidence in you. Act as if you have unmatched experience and then people will follow your advice. And act as if you are already a tremendous success, and as sure as I stand here today - you will become successful.”







“No matter what happened to you in your past, you are not your past, you are the resources and the capabilities you glean from it. And that is the basis for all change.”