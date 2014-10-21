Slowing China growth hits Asia stocks

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell 2%. The benchmark dropped as investors cashed in gains from a 4% surge the previous day.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.01%. China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.3%

The world’s second biggest economy expanded 7.3% from a year earlier in the third quarter, slowing from 7.5% in the previous quarter.

On Monday, U.S. stocks closed higher, adding to Friday’s strong rally as investors shake off last week’s volatile trading.