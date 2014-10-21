Slowing China growth hits Asia stocks

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Asian stock markets drifted lower Tuesday after China reported its weakest economic growth in five years.
Wall Street stock futures were under pressure several hours ahead of the market open in New York.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell 2%. The benchmark dropped as investors cashed in gains from a 4% surge the previous day.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.01%. China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.3%
The world’s second biggest economy expanded 7.3% from a year earlier in the third quarter, slowing from 7.5% in the previous quarter.
On Monday, U.S. stocks closed higher, adding to Friday’s strong rally as investors shake off last week’s volatile trading.