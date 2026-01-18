- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
23
Gewinntrades:
23 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
72.25 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
529.17 USD (13 185 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
23 (529.17 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
529.17 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.49
Trading-Aktivität:
0.17%
Max deposit load:
31.24%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
23
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
19 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.00
Long-Positionen:
8 (34.78%)
Short-Positionen:
15 (65.22%)
Profit-Faktor:
n/a
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
23.01 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
23.01 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
5.29%
Algo-Trading:
91%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.17% (18.17 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|19
|XAGUSD
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|377
|XAGUSD
|153
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|XAGUSD
|555
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FTMO-Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
|
FTMO-Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
FTMO-Server
|0.00 × 1
This product generates close-confirmed Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading signals based on market structure and zone interaction. Signals are designed to be non-repainting and no future-bar dependent, making them suitable for live trading and Strategy Tester validation.
Signal types may include:
• ENTRY (BUY/SELL): A valid trade setup confirmed by structure and location rules.
• BOS / CHoCH: Market structure confirmation events (close-based).
• Zone Touch / Reaction: Price reaches a qualified area (e.g., Premium/Discount / key zones) and meets confirmation conditions.
• Invalidation / Cancellation (optional): Setup becomes invalid when rules are broken or conditions expire.
Each alert typically includes direction, symbol, timeframe, and the bar time of confirmation. Optional levels (Entry/SL/TP) may be included if enabled.
