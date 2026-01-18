SignaleKategorien
Khachik Babayans

Automexa

Khachik Babayans
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 5%
FTMO-Server
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
23
Gewinntrades:
23 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
72.25 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
529.17 USD (13 185 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
23 (529.17 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
529.17 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.49
Trading-Aktivität:
0.17%
Max deposit load:
31.24%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
23
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
19 Minuten
Erholungsfaktor:
0.00
Long-Positionen:
8 (34.78%)
Short-Positionen:
15 (65.22%)
Profit-Faktor:
n/a
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
23.01 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
23.01 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
5.29%
Algo-Trading:
91%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.17% (18.17 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 19
XAGUSD 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 377
XAGUSD 153
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
XAGUSD 555
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +72.25 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 23
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +529.17 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FTMO-Server" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

FTMO-Server2
0.00 × 1
FTMO-Server
0.00 × 1
This product generates close-confirmed Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading signals based on market structure and zone interaction. Signals are designed to be non-repainting and no future-bar dependent, making them suitable for live trading and Strategy Tester validation.

Signal types may include:
 • ENTRY (BUY/SELL): A valid trade setup confirmed by structure and location rules.
 • BOS / CHoCH: Market structure confirmation events (close-based).
 • Zone Touch / Reaction: Price reaches a qualified area (e.g., Premium/Discount / key zones) and meets confirmation conditions.
 • Invalidation / Cancellation (optional): Setup becomes invalid when rules are broken or conditions expire.

Each alert typically includes direction, symbol, timeframe, and the bar time of confirmation. Optional levels (Entry/SL/TP) may be included if enabled.
Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.18 08:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 08:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
Automexa
30 USD pro Monat
5%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
1
91%
23
100%
0%
n/a
23.01
USD
0%
1:100
Kopieren

