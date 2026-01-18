- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
23
이익 거래:
23 (100.00%)
손실 거래:
0 (0.00%)
최고의 거래:
72.25 USD
최악의 거래:
0.00 USD
총 수익:
529.17 USD (13 185 pips)
총 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 이익:
23 (529.17 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
529.17 USD (23)
샤프 비율:
1.49
거래 활동:
0.17%
최대 입금량:
31.24%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
23
평균 유지 시간:
19 분
회복 요인:
0.00
롱(주식매수):
8 (34.78%)
숏(주식차입매도):
15 (65.22%)
수익 요인:
n/a
기대수익:
23.01 USD
평균 이익:
23.01 USD
평균 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 손실:
0 (0.00 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
0.00 USD (0)
월별 성장률:
5.29%
Algo 트레이딩:
91%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
자본금별:
0.17% (18.17 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|19
|XAGUSD
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD
|377
|XAGUSD
|153
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|XAGUSD
|555
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +72.25 USD
최악의 거래: -0 USD
연속 최대 이익: 23
연속 최대 손실: 0
연속 최대 이익: +529.17 USD
연속 최대 손실: -0.00 USD
This product generates close-confirmed Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading signals based on market structure and zone interaction. Signals are designed to be non-repainting and no future-bar dependent, making them suitable for live trading and Strategy Tester validation.
Signal types may include:
• ENTRY (BUY/SELL): A valid trade setup confirmed by structure and location rules.
• BOS / CHoCH: Market structure confirmation events (close-based).
• Zone Touch / Reaction: Price reaches a qualified area (e.g., Premium/Discount / key zones) and meets confirmation conditions.
• Invalidation / Cancellation (optional): Setup becomes invalid when rules are broken or conditions expire.
Each alert typically includes direction, symbol, timeframe, and the bar time of confirmation. Optional levels (Entry/SL/TP) may be included if enabled.
리뷰 없음
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
주
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
월별 30 USD
5%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
1
91%
23
100%
0%
n/a
23.01
USD
USD
0%
1:100