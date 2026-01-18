시그널섹션
Khachik Babayans

Automexa

Khachik Babayans
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 5%
FTMO-Server
1:100
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
23
이익 거래:
23 (100.00%)
손실 거래:
0 (0.00%)
최고의 거래:
72.25 USD
최악의 거래:
0.00 USD
총 수익:
529.17 USD (13 185 pips)
총 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 이익:
23 (529.17 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
529.17 USD (23)
샤프 비율:
1.49
거래 활동:
0.17%
최대 입금량:
31.24%
최근 거래:
2 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
23
평균 유지 시간:
19 분
회복 요인:
0.00
롱(주식매수):
8 (34.78%)
숏(주식차입매도):
15 (65.22%)
수익 요인:
n/a
기대수익:
23.01 USD
평균 이익:
23.01 USD
평균 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 손실:
0 (0.00 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
0.00 USD (0)
월별 성장률:
5.29%
Algo 트레이딩:
91%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
자본금별:
0.17% (18.17 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 19
XAGUSD 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 377
XAGUSD 153
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 13K
XAGUSD 555
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +72.25 USD
최악의 거래: -0 USD
연속 최대 이익: 23
연속 최대 손실: 0
연속 최대 이익: +529.17 USD
연속 최대 손실: -0.00 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FTMO-Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

FTMO-Server2
0.00 × 1
FTMO-Server
0.00 × 1
This product generates close-confirmed Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading signals based on market structure and zone interaction. Signals are designed to be non-repainting and no future-bar dependent, making them suitable for live trading and Strategy Tester validation.

Signal types may include:
 • ENTRY (BUY/SELL): A valid trade setup confirmed by structure and location rules.
 • BOS / CHoCH: Market structure confirmation events (close-based).
 • Zone Touch / Reaction: Price reaches a qualified area (e.g., Premium/Discount / key zones) and meets confirmation conditions.
 • Invalidation / Cancellation (optional): Setup becomes invalid when rules are broken or conditions expire.

Each alert typically includes direction, symbol, timeframe, and the bar time of confirmation. Optional levels (Entry/SL/TP) may be included if enabled.
리뷰 없음
2026.01.18 08:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 08:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Automexa
월별 30 USD
5%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
1
91%
23
100%
0%
n/a
23.01
USD
0%
1:100
