This product generates close-confirmed Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading signals based on market structure and zone interaction. Signals are designed to be non-repainting and no future-bar dependent, making them suitable for live trading and Strategy Tester validation.





Signal types may include:

• ENTRY (BUY/SELL): A valid trade setup confirmed by structure and location rules.

• BOS / CHoCH: Market structure confirmation events (close-based).

• Zone Touch / Reaction: Price reaches a qualified area (e.g., Premium/Discount / key zones) and meets confirmation conditions.

• Invalidation / Cancellation (optional): Setup becomes invalid when rules are broken or conditions expire.





Each alert typically includes direction, symbol, timeframe, and the bar time of confirmation. Optional levels (Entry/SL/TP) may be included if enabled.