- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
23
盈利交易:
23 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
72.25 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
529.17 USD (13 185 pips)
毛利亏损:
0.00 USD
最大连续赢利:
23 (529.17 USD)
最大连续盈利:
529.17 USD (23)
夏普比率:
1.49
交易活动:
0.17%
最大入金加载:
31.24%
最近交易:
45 几分钟前
每周交易:
23
平均持有时间:
19 分钟
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
8 (34.78%)
短期交易:
15 (65.22%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
23.01 USD
平均利润:
23.01 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
5.29%
算法交易:
91%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.17% (18.17 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|19
|XAGUSD
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|377
|XAGUSD
|153
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|XAGUSD
|555
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +72.25 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 23
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +529.17 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD
This product generates close-confirmed Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading signals based on market structure and zone interaction. Signals are designed to be non-repainting and no future-bar dependent, making them suitable for live trading and Strategy Tester validation.
Signal types may include:
• ENTRY (BUY/SELL): A valid trade setup confirmed by structure and location rules.
• BOS / CHoCH: Market structure confirmation events (close-based).
• Zone Touch / Reaction: Price reaches a qualified area (e.g., Premium/Discount / key zones) and meets confirmation conditions.
• Invalidation / Cancellation (optional): Setup becomes invalid when rules are broken or conditions expire.
Each alert typically includes direction, symbol, timeframe, and the bar time of confirmation. Optional levels (Entry/SL/TP) may be included if enabled.
没有评论
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
5%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
1
91%
23
100%
0%
n/a
23.01
USD
USD
0%
1:100