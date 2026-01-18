信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / Automexa
Khachik Babayans

Automexa

Khachik Babayans
0条评论
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 5%
FTMO-Server
1:100
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
23
盈利交易:
23 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
72.25 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
529.17 USD (13 185 pips)
毛利亏损:
0.00 USD
最大连续赢利:
23 (529.17 USD)
最大连续盈利:
529.17 USD (23)
夏普比率:
1.49
交易活动:
0.17%
最大入金加载:
31.24%
最近交易:
45 几分钟前
每周交易:
23
平均持有时间:
19 分钟
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
8 (34.78%)
短期交易:
15 (65.22%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
23.01 USD
平均利润:
23.01 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
5.29%
算法交易:
91%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.17% (18.17 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 19
XAGUSD 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 377
XAGUSD 153
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 13K
XAGUSD 555
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +72.25 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 23
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +529.17 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FTMO-Server 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FTMO-Server2
0.00 × 1
FTMO-Server
0.00 × 1
This product generates close-confirmed Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading signals based on market structure and zone interaction. Signals are designed to be non-repainting and no future-bar dependent, making them suitable for live trading and Strategy Tester validation.

Signal types may include:
 • ENTRY (BUY/SELL): A valid trade setup confirmed by structure and location rules.
 • BOS / CHoCH: Market structure confirmation events (close-based).
 • Zone Touch / Reaction: Price reaches a qualified area (e.g., Premium/Discount / key zones) and meets confirmation conditions.
 • Invalidation / Cancellation (optional): Setup becomes invalid when rules are broken or conditions expire.

Each alert typically includes direction, symbol, timeframe, and the bar time of confirmation. Optional levels (Entry/SL/TP) may be included if enabled.
没有评论
2026.01.18 08:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 08:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
