Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
23 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
72.25 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
529.17 USD (13 185 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (529.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
529.17 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.49
Trading activity:
0.17%
Max deposit load:
31.24%
Latest trade:
36 minutes ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
8 (34.78%)
Short Trades:
15 (65.22%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
23.01 USD
Average Profit:
23.01 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
5.29%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.17% (18.17 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|19
|XAGUSD
|4
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|377
|XAGUSD
|153
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|XAGUSD
|555
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +72.25 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +529.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
This product generates close-confirmed Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading signals based on market structure and zone interaction. Signals are designed to be non-repainting and no future-bar dependent, making them suitable for live trading and Strategy Tester validation.
Signal types may include:
• ENTRY (BUY/SELL): A valid trade setup confirmed by structure and location rules.
• BOS / CHoCH: Market structure confirmation events (close-based).
• Zone Touch / Reaction: Price reaches a qualified area (e.g., Premium/Discount / key zones) and meets confirmation conditions.
• Invalidation / Cancellation (optional): Setup becomes invalid when rules are broken or conditions expire.
Each alert typically includes direction, symbol, timeframe, and the bar time of confirmation. Optional levels (Entry/SL/TP) may be included if enabled.
