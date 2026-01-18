SignalsSections
Khachik Babayans

Automexa

Khachik Babayans
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 5%
FTMO-Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
23
Profit Trades:
23 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
72.25 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
529.17 USD (13 185 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (529.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
529.17 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.49
Trading activity:
0.17%
Max deposit load:
31.24%
Latest trade:
36 minutes ago
Trades per week:
23
Avg holding time:
19 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
8 (34.78%)
Short Trades:
15 (65.22%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
23.01 USD
Average Profit:
23.01 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
5.29%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
0.17% (18.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 19
XAGUSD 4
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 377
XAGUSD 153
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
XAGUSD 555
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +72.25 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +529.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMO-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FTMO-Server2
0.00 × 1
FTMO-Server
0.00 × 1
This product generates close-confirmed Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading signals based on market structure and zone interaction. Signals are designed to be non-repainting and no future-bar dependent, making them suitable for live trading and Strategy Tester validation.

Signal types may include:
 • ENTRY (BUY/SELL): A valid trade setup confirmed by structure and location rules.
 • BOS / CHoCH: Market structure confirmation events (close-based).
 • Zone Touch / Reaction: Price reaches a qualified area (e.g., Premium/Discount / key zones) and meets confirmation conditions.
 • Invalidation / Cancellation (optional): Setup becomes invalid when rules are broken or conditions expire.

Each alert typically includes direction, symbol, timeframe, and the bar time of confirmation. Optional levels (Entry/SL/TP) may be included if enabled.
No reviews
2026.01.18 08:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.18 08:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.