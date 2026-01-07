- Wachstum
Trades insgesamt:
90
Gewinntrades:
66 (73.33%)
Verlusttrades:
24 (26.67%)
Bester Trade:
21.91 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-46.34 USD
Bruttoprofit:
213.58 USD (294 285 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-200.40 USD (64 494 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (16.52 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
54.47 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
60.08%
Max deposit load:
2.05%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
57
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.12
Long-Positionen:
52 (57.78%)
Short-Positionen:
38 (42.22%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.07
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.15 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.24 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-8.35 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-106.82 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-106.82 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.66%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
76.92 USD
Maximaler:
106.91 USD (5.27%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.27% (106.91 USD)
Kapital:
0.36% (7.11 USD)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|20
|USTEC
|19
|BTCUSD
|13
|US500
|12
|US30
|8
|EURNZD
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|EURAUD
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-55
|USTEC
|8
|BTCUSD
|21
|US500
|4
|US30
|34
|EURNZD
|2
|EURUSD
|0
|USDCHF
|0
|EURAUD
|0
|GBPCAD
|-2
|EURCAD
|-1
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURCHF
|0
|EURGBP
|0
|CHFJPY
|-1
|USDCAD
|-1
|AUDUSD
|1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-9.6K
|USTEC
|17K
|BTCUSD
|62K
|US500
|3.5K
|US30
|156K
|EURNZD
|438
|EURUSD
|29
|USDCHF
|30
|EURAUD
|45
|GBPCAD
|-173
|EURCAD
|-119
|GBPUSD
|57
|EURCHF
|0
|EURGBP
|13
|CHFJPY
|-115
|USDCAD
|-68
|AUDUSD
|119
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Bester Trade: +21.91 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -46 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +16.52 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -106.82 USD
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.06 × 36
TickmillEU-Live
|0.11 × 18
RannForex-Server
|0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 16
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.33 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
itexsys-Platform
|0.60 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.69 × 78
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.72 × 555
VTMarkets-Live
|0.73 × 145
DooTechnology-Live
|0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.98 × 60
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.01 × 183
OctaFX-Real2
|1.07 × 29
Hankotrade-Live
|1.20 × 5
TriEdge Combo Signals blends trend-following, mean reversion, and breakout logic into one streamlined alert system. Trades trigger only when strategies align (confluence) and market conditions pass built-in risk filters (volatility, spread/liquidity, session timing). Risk is controlled with adaptive position sizing, ATR-based stops, dynamic take-profit scaling, and maximum daily/weekly loss guardrails to reduce drawdowns and avoid overtrading. Designed for consistent execution across changing market regimes—strong trends, ranges, and high-volatility spikes.
Keine Bewertungen
