Ting Wei Loo

TriEdge Combo

Ting Wei Loo
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
2 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 1%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
90
Gewinntrades:
66 (73.33%)
Verlusttrades:
24 (26.67%)
Bester Trade:
21.91 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
-46.34 USD
Bruttoprofit:
213.58 USD (294 285 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-200.40 USD (64 494 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (16.52 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
54.47 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
60.08%
Max deposit load:
2.05%
Letzter Trade:
4 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
57
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
2 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
0.12
Long-Positionen:
52 (57.78%)
Short-Positionen:
38 (42.22%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.07
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.15 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.24 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-8.35 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
4 (-106.82 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-106.82 USD (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.66%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
76.92 USD
Maximaler:
106.91 USD (5.27%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
5.27% (106.91 USD)
Kapital:
0.36% (7.11 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD 20
USTEC 19
BTCUSD 13
US500 12
US30 8
EURNZD 2
EURUSD 2
USDCHF 2
EURAUD 2
GBPCAD 2
EURCAD 2
GBPUSD 1
EURCHF 1
EURGBP 1
CHFJPY 1
USDCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -55
USTEC 8
BTCUSD 21
US500 4
US30 34
EURNZD 2
EURUSD 0
USDCHF 0
EURAUD 0
GBPCAD -2
EURCAD -1
GBPUSD 1
EURCHF 0
EURGBP 0
CHFJPY -1
USDCAD -1
AUDUSD 1
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -9.6K
USTEC 17K
BTCUSD 62K
US500 3.5K
US30 156K
EURNZD 438
EURUSD 29
USDCHF 30
EURAUD 45
GBPCAD -173
EURCAD -119
GBPUSD 57
EURCHF 0
EURGBP 13
CHFJPY -115
USDCAD -68
AUDUSD 119
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +21.91 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -46 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 4
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +16.52 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -106.82 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "Tickmill-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 36
TickmillEU-Live
0.11 × 18
RannForex-Server
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.33 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
itexsys-Platform
0.60 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.69 × 78
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
VTMarkets-Live
0.73 × 145
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
Exness-MT5Real12
0.98 × 60
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.01 × 183
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
TriEdge Combo Signals blends trend-following, mean reversion, and breakout logic into one streamlined alert system. Trades trigger only when strategies align (confluence) and market conditions pass built-in risk filters (volatility, spread/liquidity, session timing). Risk is controlled with adaptive position sizing, ATR-based stops, dynamic take-profit scaling, and maximum daily/weekly loss guardrails to reduce drawdowns and avoid overtrading. Designed for consistent execution across changing market regimes—strong trends, ranges, and high-volatility spikes.
Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.07 11:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
