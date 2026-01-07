TriEdge Combo Signals blends trend-following, mean reversion, and breakout logic into one streamlined alert system. Trades trigger only when strategies align (confluence) and market conditions pass built-in risk filters (volatility, spread/liquidity, session timing). Risk is controlled with adaptive position sizing, ATR-based stops, dynamic take-profit scaling, and maximum daily/weekly loss guardrails to reduce drawdowns and avoid overtrading. Designed for consistent execution across changing market regimes—strong trends, ranges, and high-volatility spikes.

