Ting Wei Loo

TriEdge Combo

Ting Wei Loo
0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
91
Profit Trades:
67 (73.62%)
Loss Trades:
24 (26.37%)
Best trade:
21.91 USD
Worst trade:
-46.34 USD
Gross Profit:
231.39 USD (338 804 pips)
Gross Loss:
-200.40 USD (64 494 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (16.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54.47 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
60.08%
Max deposit load:
2.05%
Latest trade:
12 minutes ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.29
Long Trades:
52 (57.14%)
Short Trades:
39 (42.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.34 USD
Average Profit:
3.45 USD
Average Loss:
-8.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-106.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-106.82 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
1.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
76.92 USD
Maximal:
106.91 USD (5.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.27% (106.91 USD)
By Equity:
0.36% (7.11 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 20
USTEC 19
BTCUSD 13
US500 12
US30 9
EURNZD 2
EURUSD 2
USDCHF 2
EURAUD 2
GBPCAD 2
EURCAD 2
GBPUSD 1
EURCHF 1
EURGBP 1
CHFJPY 1
USDCAD 1
AUDUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -55
USTEC 8
BTCUSD 21
US500 4
US30 52
EURNZD 2
EURUSD 0
USDCHF 0
EURAUD 0
GBPCAD -2
EURCAD -1
GBPUSD 1
EURCHF 0
EURGBP 0
CHFJPY -1
USDCAD -1
AUDUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -9.6K
USTEC 17K
BTCUSD 62K
US500 3.5K
US30 201K
EURNZD 438
EURUSD 29
USDCHF 30
EURAUD 45
GBPCAD -173
EURCAD -119
GBPUSD 57
EURCHF 0
EURGBP 13
CHFJPY -115
USDCAD -68
AUDUSD 119
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +21.91 USD
Worst trade: -46 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -106.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.06 × 36
TickmillEU-Live
0.11 × 18
RannForex-Server
0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.33 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
itexsys-Platform
0.60 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.69 × 78
Exness-MT5Real8
0.72 × 555
VTMarkets-Live
0.73 × 145
DooTechnology-Live
0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.83 × 71
Exness-MT5Real12
0.98 × 60
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.01 × 183
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Hankotrade-Live
1.20 × 5
82 more...
TriEdge Combo Signals blends trend-following, mean reversion, and breakout logic into one streamlined alert system. Trades trigger only when strategies align (confluence) and market conditions pass built-in risk filters (volatility, spread/liquidity, session timing). Risk is controlled with adaptive position sizing, ATR-based stops, dynamic take-profit scaling, and maximum daily/weekly loss guardrails to reduce drawdowns and avoid overtrading. Designed for consistent execution across changing market regimes—strong trends, ranges, and high-volatility spikes.
No reviews
2026.01.07 11:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
