Trades:
91
Profit Trades:
67 (73.62%)
Loss Trades:
24 (26.37%)
Best trade:
21.91 USD
Worst trade:
-46.34 USD
Gross Profit:
231.39 USD (338 804 pips)
Gross Loss:
-200.40 USD (64 494 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (16.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54.47 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
60.08%
Max deposit load:
2.05%
Latest trade:
12 minutes ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.29
Long Trades:
52 (57.14%)
Short Trades:
39 (42.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.34 USD
Average Profit:
3.45 USD
Average Loss:
-8.35 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-106.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-106.82 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
1.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
76.92 USD
Maximal:
106.91 USD (5.27%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.27% (106.91 USD)
By Equity:
0.36% (7.11 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|20
|USTEC
|19
|BTCUSD
|13
|US500
|12
|US30
|9
|EURNZD
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|EURAUD
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURCHF
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|USDCAD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-55
|USTEC
|8
|BTCUSD
|21
|US500
|4
|US30
|52
|EURNZD
|2
|EURUSD
|0
|USDCHF
|0
|EURAUD
|0
|GBPCAD
|-2
|EURCAD
|-1
|GBPUSD
|1
|EURCHF
|0
|EURGBP
|0
|CHFJPY
|-1
|USDCAD
|-1
|AUDUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-9.6K
|USTEC
|17K
|BTCUSD
|62K
|US500
|3.5K
|US30
|201K
|EURNZD
|438
|EURUSD
|29
|USDCHF
|30
|EURAUD
|45
|GBPCAD
|-173
|EURCAD
|-119
|GBPUSD
|57
|EURCHF
|0
|EURGBP
|13
|CHFJPY
|-115
|USDCAD
|-68
|AUDUSD
|119
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +21.91 USD
Worst trade: -46 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -106.82 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.06 × 36
TickmillEU-Live
|0.11 × 18
RannForex-Server
|0.29 × 7
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 16
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.33 × 3
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
itexsys-Platform
|0.60 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.69 × 78
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.72 × 555
VTMarkets-Live
|0.73 × 145
DooTechnology-Live
|0.75 × 269
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.83 × 71
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.98 × 60
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.01 × 183
OctaFX-Real2
|1.07 × 29
Hankotrade-Live
|1.20 × 5
TriEdge Combo Signals blends trend-following, mean reversion, and breakout logic into one streamlined alert system. Trades trigger only when strategies align (confluence) and market conditions pass built-in risk filters (volatility, spread/liquidity, session timing). Risk is controlled with adaptive position sizing, ATR-based stops, dynamic take-profit scaling, and maximum daily/weekly loss guardrails to reduce drawdowns and avoid overtrading. Designed for consistent execution across changing market regimes—strong trends, ranges, and high-volatility spikes.
No reviews
