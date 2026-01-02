SignaleKategorien
Lukasz Tuchacz

Professional trader777

Lukasz Tuchacz
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
36 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2025 23%
OANDATMS-MT5
1:100
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
771
Gewinntrades:
452 (58.62%)
Verlusttrades:
319 (41.37%)
Bester Trade:
624.91 PLN
Schlechtester Trade:
-561.16 PLN
Bruttoprofit:
18 082.15 PLN (455 643 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-12 253.59 PLN (806 944 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (426.57 PLN)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 450.07 PLN (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
97.89%
Max deposit load:
2.59%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
13
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
11 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
3.84
Long-Positionen:
435 (56.42%)
Short-Positionen:
336 (43.58%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.48
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
7.56 PLN
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
40.00 PLN
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-38.41 PLN
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-349.35 PLN)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-919.14 PLN (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.87%
Jahresprognose:
46.94%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1 072.04 PLN
Maximaler:
1 517.23 PLN (35.61%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
36.27% (1 116.85 PLN)
Kapital:
0.23% (29.46 PLN)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
US100.pro 256
GOLD.pro 107
EURUSD.pro 80
DE30.pro 71
OILWTI.pro 46
ETHUSD 46
US30.pro 33
USDJPY.pro 20
GBPJPY.pro 14
NATGAS.pro 12
JP225.pro 12
BTCUSD 9
SOLUSD 9
COCOA.pro 8
USDCAD.pro 7
US500.pro 6
GB100.pro 5
PL20.pro 4
USDPLN.pro 4
GBPUSD.pro 4
AUDUSD.pro 3
COFFEE.pro 3
PALLAD.pro 3
EURCHF.pro 3
SILVER.pro 3
NZDUSD.pro 1
FR40.pro 1
GBPCHF.pro 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US100.pro 511
GOLD.pro 84
EURUSD.pro 106
DE30.pro 799
OILWTI.pro 98
ETHUSD -77
US30.pro -42
USDJPY.pro -55
GBPJPY.pro 27
NATGAS.pro 23
JP225.pro 41
BTCUSD -48
SOLUSD -24
COCOA.pro 159
USDCAD.pro 1
US500.pro 37
GB100.pro -2
PL20.pro -18
USDPLN.pro -17
GBPUSD.pro 27
AUDUSD.pro -1
COFFEE.pro 40
PALLAD.pro 5
EURCHF.pro 20
SILVER.pro 47
NZDUSD.pro 0
FR40.pro 1
GBPCHF.pro -14
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US100.pro 18K
GOLD.pro 12K
EURUSD.pro 414
DE30.pro 21K
OILWTI.pro 529
ETHUSD -2.1K
US30.pro -54
USDJPY.pro 323
GBPJPY.pro 262
NATGAS.pro 274
JP225.pro 8.6K
BTCUSD -419K
SOLUSD -1.1K
COCOA.pro 1.5K
USDCAD.pro 98
US500.pro 685
GB100.pro 19
PL20.pro -300
USDPLN.pro -262
GBPUSD.pro 771
AUDUSD.pro -20
COFFEE.pro 3.7K
PALLAD.pro 45
EURCHF.pro 232
SILVER.pro 2.9K
NZDUSD.pro 1
FR40.pro 44
GBPCHF.pro -265
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +624.91 PLN
Schlechtester Trade: -561 PLN
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 10
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +426.57 PLN
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -349.35 PLN

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.02 01:47
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.22% of days out of 246 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
