- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
771
Gewinntrades:
452 (58.62%)
Verlusttrades:
319 (41.37%)
Bester Trade:
624.91 PLN
Schlechtester Trade:
-561.16 PLN
Bruttoprofit:
18 082.15 PLN (455 643 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-12 253.59 PLN (806 944 pips)
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
15 (426.57 PLN)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
1 450.07 PLN (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading-Aktivität:
97.89%
Max deposit load:
2.59%
Letzter Trade:
1 Stunde
Trades pro Woche:
13
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
11 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
3.84
Long-Positionen:
435 (56.42%)
Short-Positionen:
336 (43.58%)
Profit-Faktor:
1.48
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
7.56 PLN
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
40.00 PLN
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
-38.41 PLN
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
9 (-349.35 PLN)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
-919.14 PLN (4)
Wachstum pro Monat :
3.87%
Jahresprognose:
46.94%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
1 072.04 PLN
Maximaler:
1 517.23 PLN (35.61%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
36.27% (1 116.85 PLN)
Kapital:
0.23% (29.46 PLN)
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|US100.pro
|256
|GOLD.pro
|107
|EURUSD.pro
|80
|DE30.pro
|71
|OILWTI.pro
|46
|ETHUSD
|46
|US30.pro
|33
|USDJPY.pro
|20
|GBPJPY.pro
|14
|NATGAS.pro
|12
|JP225.pro
|12
|BTCUSD
|9
|SOLUSD
|9
|COCOA.pro
|8
|USDCAD.pro
|7
|US500.pro
|6
|GB100.pro
|5
|PL20.pro
|4
|USDPLN.pro
|4
|GBPUSD.pro
|4
|AUDUSD.pro
|3
|COFFEE.pro
|3
|PALLAD.pro
|3
|EURCHF.pro
|3
|SILVER.pro
|3
|NZDUSD.pro
|1
|FR40.pro
|1
|GBPCHF.pro
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US100.pro
|511
|GOLD.pro
|84
|EURUSD.pro
|106
|DE30.pro
|799
|OILWTI.pro
|98
|ETHUSD
|-77
|US30.pro
|-42
|USDJPY.pro
|-55
|GBPJPY.pro
|27
|NATGAS.pro
|23
|JP225.pro
|41
|BTCUSD
|-48
|SOLUSD
|-24
|COCOA.pro
|159
|USDCAD.pro
|1
|US500.pro
|37
|GB100.pro
|-2
|PL20.pro
|-18
|USDPLN.pro
|-17
|GBPUSD.pro
|27
|AUDUSD.pro
|-1
|COFFEE.pro
|40
|PALLAD.pro
|5
|EURCHF.pro
|20
|SILVER.pro
|47
|NZDUSD.pro
|0
|FR40.pro
|1
|GBPCHF.pro
|-14
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US100.pro
|18K
|GOLD.pro
|12K
|EURUSD.pro
|414
|DE30.pro
|21K
|OILWTI.pro
|529
|ETHUSD
|-2.1K
|US30.pro
|-54
|USDJPY.pro
|323
|GBPJPY.pro
|262
|NATGAS.pro
|274
|JP225.pro
|8.6K
|BTCUSD
|-419K
|SOLUSD
|-1.1K
|COCOA.pro
|1.5K
|USDCAD.pro
|98
|US500.pro
|685
|GB100.pro
|19
|PL20.pro
|-300
|USDPLN.pro
|-262
|GBPUSD.pro
|771
|AUDUSD.pro
|-20
|COFFEE.pro
|3.7K
|PALLAD.pro
|45
|EURCHF.pro
|232
|SILVER.pro
|2.9K
|NZDUSD.pro
|1
|FR40.pro
|44
|GBPCHF.pro
|-265
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Bester Trade: +624.91 PLN
Schlechtester Trade: -561 PLN
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 10
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 4
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +426.57 PLN
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -349.35 PLN
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "OANDATMS-MT5" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
Keine Bewertungen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
30 USD pro Monat
23%
0
0
USD
USD
13K
PLN
PLN
36
0%
771
58%
98%
1.47
7.56
PLN
PLN
36%
1:100